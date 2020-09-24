Benchmarks trade with deep losses; PSU banks tumble

Key equity indices further extended losses in mid-afternoon trade amid weak global cues. The trading was volatile due to the expiry of September futures & options contracts today.
At 14:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 790.43 points or 2.10% at 36,877.99. The Nifty 50 index slumped 226.55 points or 2.04% at 10,905.30.
The Nifty was trading below its 50 DMA (daily moving average) placed at 11,297.04. It is still hovering above its 200-DMA placed at 10,763.07.
Global investors' sentiment took a hit after US Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida told the media on Wednesday that the U. S. economy remains in a deep hole of joblessness and weak demand, and called for more fiscal stimulus. Clarida added that the central bank will not raise interest rates until it sees 2% inflation for at least a few months and full employment is reached.
Meanwhile, rising COVID-19 infections in Europe and uncertainties over U. S. presidential elections also worried investors.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.51% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 1.88%.
Sellers outnumbered buyers.
On the BSE, 546 shares rose and 1999 shares fell. A total of 150 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 3.43% to 1,246.10. The index has tumbled 13.2% in seven sessions.
Canara Bank (down 5.16%), Punjab National Bank (down 4.26%), Indian Bank (down 4.2%), CBI (down 4.19%), Bank Of Baroda (down 3.61%), SBI (down 2.94%), UCO Bank (down 2.86%), Bank of India (down 2.72%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 2.7%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 2.69%), Jammu and Kashmir Bank (down 2.61%) and Union Bank of India (down 1.59%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Panacea Biotec hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 196.80 after the company announced successful completion of its Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of its vaccine, DengiAll, a single-dose live-attenuated tetravalent vaccine.
Gayatri Projects added 2.05% to Rs 17.45. The construction company on Thursday said it received Letter of Award (LoA) on 23 September 2020 from Namami Gange & Rural Water Supply Department in Uttar Pradesh for construction of Kachonda Kalan Group of Villages Water Supply Scheme and relevant works, including commissioning and operation & maintenance for 10 years. The bid project cost is Rs 196 crore. The project is in joint venture where the company's share is 80%.
Shalby rose 2.10% to Rs 75.20 after the company said its board will meet on 28 September 2020 to discuss various options to reduce promoters shareholding in the company to 75% from the current 79.45%. As per Sebi regulation, promoters of the listed companies are required to bring their shareholding down to 75%.
Numbers to Track:
In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee declined to 73.8975 compared with its previous closing 73.575.
The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 6.010% compared with previous closing of 5.990% in the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2020 settlement fell 0.15% to Rs 49,435.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2020 settlement fell 31 cents to $41.46 a barrel. The contract gained 0.12% or 5 cents to settle at $41.77 in the previous trading sessions on Tuesday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU