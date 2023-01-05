BF Investment Ltd Slides 10%

BF Investment Ltd has added 39.28% over last one month compared to 0.93% fall in S&P BSE Financial Services index and 2.89% drop in the SENSEX

BF Investment Ltd fell 10% today to trade at Rs 413.65. The S&P BSE Financial Services index is down 0.05% to quote at 8951.89. The index is down 0.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bajaj Finance Ltd decreased 5.38% and Bajaj Finserv Ltd lost 3.02% on the day. The S&P BSE Financial Services index went up 5.53 % over last one year compared to the 0.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

BF Investment Ltd has added 39.28% over last one month compared to 0.93% fall in S&P BSE Financial Services index and 2.89% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1150 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14305 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 462.1 on 04 Jan 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 235.75 on 20 Jun 2022.

