Vadilal Industries Ltd Spurts 3.39%

Vadilal Industries Ltd gained 3.39% today to trade at Rs 2810.5. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is up 0.77% to quote at 16034.67. The index is down 2.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jyothy Labs Ltd increased 2.95% and Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd added 2% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 14.98 % over last one year compared to the 0.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vadilal Industries Ltd has added 15.73% over last one month compared to 2.74% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 3.03% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 334 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4531 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2857.75 on 14 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 827.3 on 25 Jan 2022.

