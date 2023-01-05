Oil and Gas shares edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 112.32 points or 0.56% at 20312.7 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.87%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.44%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.91%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.77%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.62%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.6%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.16%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.14%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.13%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.1%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 45.92 or 0.08% at 60611.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 8.65 points or 0.05% at 18034.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 14.05 points or 0.05% at 28978.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.72 points or 0.06% at 9014.05.

On BSE,1563 shares were trading in green, 1288 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

