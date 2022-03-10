BGR Energy hits the roof after Madras High Court reinstates Rs 4,442 crore work order

BGR Energy Systems was locked in 10% upper circuit at Rs 84.45 after the Madras High Court reinstated the order worth Rs 4,442.75 crore awarded to the company by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

In April 2021, TANGEDCO had canceled the letter of intent (LoI) regarding the award of contract to BGR Energy Systems for the execution of the 1X660 MW Supercritical Ennore Thermal Power Station (ETPS) Expansion Project. The company had moved the High Court of Madras challenging the said cancellation.

The company has received an amendment to the LOI on 09 March 2022 issued by TANGEDCO for reinstatement of contract for 1X660 MW Supercritical ETPS Expansion Project. The value of the contract of Rs 4,442.75 crores remains unchanged and the "zero-date" for commencement of the contract is revised to 09 March 2022.

The company has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 59.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 78.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales declined 29.97% YoY to Rs 250.43 crore in Q3 FY22.

BGR Energy Systems operates in the utility industry, offering services ranging from product manufacturing to project execution. The company operates in two segments: capital goods and construction and engineering procurement construction contracts.

