Tata Power signs MoU with Enviro for setting charging points in Gurugram

Tata Power Company on Thursday announced that it has collaborated with Enviro to install 59 EV charging points at its properties across Gurugram, Haryana.Enviro is a facility management wing of the NCR-based real estate developer Vatika Group. The EV chargers will be installed at 18 locations across the properties of Vatika Group in Gurugram. The chargers will be made available as public charging stations and semi-public based on the nature of the premises.
Sandeep Bangia, Head- EV - Tata Power said Our collaboration with the Vatika Group to deploy electric vehicle charging stations in Gurugram is proof of our relentless support to green mobility. The millennial city will see EV adoption at a far faster rate as a result of our partnership and will set an example for other cities in terms of EV adoption."
Tata Power Company (TPC) is one of the largest private-sector power utilities in India, with an installed generation capacity of 13,068 megawatts as of September 2021. The company's consolidated net profit soared 73.3% to Rs 551.89 crore on a 43.6% jump in net sales to Rs 10,913.14 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Tata Power were trading 1.44% higher at Rs 232.55 on BSE.
