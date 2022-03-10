Volumes jump at EPL Ltd counter

EPL Ltd witnessed volume of 30.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 20.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Bharat Rasayan Ltd, BSE Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 March 2022.

EPL Ltd witnessed volume of 30.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 20.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.91% to Rs.175.70. Volumes stood at 1.55 lakh shares in the last session.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 76.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.42 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.65% to Rs.425.55. Volumes stood at 41.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd witnessed volume of 32.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.54 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.72% to Rs.4,250.15. Volumes stood at 8.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd saw volume of 13106 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1847 shares. The stock increased 11.17% to Rs.13,500.05. Volumes stood at 1188 shares in the last session.

BSE Ltd notched up volume of 48.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.63 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.06% to Rs.2,475.15. Volumes stood at 8.98 lakh shares in the last session.

