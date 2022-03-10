IRIS Business Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Orient Press Ltd, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd, Jindal Photo Ltd and Shubham Polyspin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2022.

IRIS Business Services Ltd tumbled 8.36% to Rs 110.1 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7494 shares in the past one month.

Orient Press Ltd lost 6.57% to Rs 71.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4376 shares in the past one month.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 171.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25937 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd pared 4.99% to Rs 296.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5986 shares in the past one month.

Shubham Polyspin Ltd corrected 4.99% to Rs 175.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10108 shares in the past one month.

