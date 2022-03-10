IRIS Business Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 19.60% in the December 2021 quarter
Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 10.44% in the September 2021 quarter
IRIS home fragrances launches an exclusive diwali collection ahead of diwali
BLS International Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Computer Age Management Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Orient Press Ltd, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd, Jindal Photo Ltd and Shubham Polyspin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2022.
Orient Press Ltd, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd, Jindal Photo Ltd and Shubham Polyspin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2022.
IRIS Business Services Ltd tumbled 8.36% to Rs 110.1 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7494 shares in the past one month.
Orient Press Ltd lost 6.57% to Rs 71.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4376 shares in the past one month.
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 171.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25937 shares in the past one month.
Jindal Photo Ltd pared 4.99% to Rs 296.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5986 shares in the past one month.
Shubham Polyspin Ltd corrected 4.99% to Rs 175.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10108 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU