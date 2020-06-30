JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nitiraj Engineers consolidated net profit declines 76.13% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit declines 93.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.89% to Rs 89.87 crore

Net profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports declined 93.04% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.89% to Rs 89.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.93% to Rs 5.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 277.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 266.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales89.8795.49 -6 277.43266.26 4 OPM %5.125.04 -7.717.42 - PBDT2.232.77 -19 11.2710.67 6 PBT0.481.71 -72 6.266.32 -1 NP0.081.15 -93 5.315.36 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 14:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU