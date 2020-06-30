Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit declines 93.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.89% to Rs 89.87 crore

Net profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports declined 93.04% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.89% to Rs 89.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.93% to Rs 5.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 277.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 266.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

