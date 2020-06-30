Deepak Spinners standalone net profit rises 360.96% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 22.59% to Rs 84.08 crore

Net profit of Deepak Spinners rose 360.96% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.59% to Rs 84.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 108.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.38% to Rs 14.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.95% to Rs 460.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 474.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales84.08108.62 -23 460.68474.69 -3 OPM %6.086.32 -7.518.37 - PBDT3.885.76 -33 28.5033.30 -14 PBT-0.141.68 PL 12.4117.29 -28 NP6.731.46 361 14.8813.73 8

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 14:32 IST

