Pradeep Metals standalone net profit declines 70.45% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.34% to Rs 38.05 croreNet profit of Pradeep Metals declined 70.45% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.34% to Rs 38.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.87% to Rs 12.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.66% to Rs 175.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 174.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales38.0546.03 -17 175.96174.80 1 OPM %17.6313.75 -16.2515.36 - PBDT6.045.25 15 24.7821.22 17 PBT4.744.12 15 19.6916.78 17 NP0.862.91 -70 12.8811.94 8
