Starlog Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 76.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.94% to Rs 5.54 croreNet Loss of Starlog Enterprises reported to Rs 76.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.94% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 100.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 28.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.68% to Rs 20.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.546.67 -17 20.7124.56 -16 OPM %22.9225.34 -28.0117.51 - PBDT2.03-3.64 LP -10.68-13.77 22 PBT-1.36-7.24 81 -24.44-28.03 13 NP-76.05-7.24 -950 -100.89-28.03 -260
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
