Bharat Dynamics declares interim dividend of Rs 6.7 per share

The company has fixed 20 March 2021 as the record date for the dividend.The board of Bharat Dynamics approved payment of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2020-21 at Rs 6.70 per share of the face value of Rs 10 each. The record date is set on 20 March 2021.
Shares of Bharat Dynamics were up 0.74% at Rs 362.65 on BSE. At the ruling market price, the dividend yields work out to 1.85%.
Bharat Dynamics manufactures defense equipment. The company offers ammunitions, counter measures dispensing, infra-red interference indicators, and missile systems. It serves military and aerospace industries in India. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 74.93% stake in the company.
The company's standalone net profit fell 7.5% to Rs 49.19 crore on 8.9% decline in net sales to Rs 451.56 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
