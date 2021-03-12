Bajaj Finance Ltd in demand

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 5612.3, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.99% in last one year as compared to a 52.82% gain in NIFTY and a 38.55% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16689.7, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 90.59 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

