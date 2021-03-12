Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 70.96 points or 1.05% at 6675.69 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 4.21%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 2.18%),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 2.1%),Castrol India Ltd (down 2.05%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.89%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.68%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.63%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.54%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.53%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 0.93%).

On the other hand, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.43%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.24%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.78%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 321.25 or 0.63% at 50958.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.8 points or 0.72% at 15066.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 61.5 points or 0.29% at 21241.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.17 points or 0.05% at 6999.24.

On BSE,1376 shares were trading in green, 1529 were trading in red and 187 were unchanged.

