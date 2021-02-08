Bharat Dynamics launches two new products at Aero India-2021

-
-
Bharat Dynamics (BDL) has launched two new products during Aero India- 2021 - the Dishani and Garudastra.
Garudastra is an advanced anti submarine self guided state of the art homing torpedo being designed and developed by NSTL, DRDO with BDL as the development partner.
Dishani, an expendable air-deployed ASW sonobuoy system being designed and developed by NPOL, DRDO.
BDL is the development partner for Dishani.
