Board of Dish TV India to consider fund raising options

-
ALSO READ
Dish TV tumbles on receiving demand notice of Rs 4,164.05 cr from govt
Dish TV India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 75.94 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Dish TV India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 66.36 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Dish TV India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Volumes soar at Dish TV India Ltd counter
-
On 17 February 2021The Board of Dish TV India will meet on 17 February 2021 to consider the proposals for fund raising through equity / equity linked instruments / debt instruments and / or any other instrument or security, convertible into Capital, through permissible modes including but not limited to a preferential issue, qualified institution placement, rights issue, further public offer or any other such permissible modes as may be recommended and approved by the Board, in one or more tranches / series, subject to such consents and regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required, in that regard.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU