HCL Technologies announces special bonus to employees

HCL Technologies announced that in recognition of its recent milestone, crossing the $10B mark in Revenue for 2020, it is issuing a one-time special bonus to employees around the world.

Achieving this historic milestone in technology, business and engineering services and software - just twenty years since HCL Technologies' IPO - is a testament to the passionate efforts and consistent achievements of its employees, many long term, deep relationships with leading companies across all industries and a leading network of partners and stakeholders.

In celebration and gratitude all employees with one year of service or greater will receive a bonus, the equivalent of ten days' salary.

The special bonus will be paid to employees in February 2021, amounting to approximately $90M plus payroll taxes in some countries, the impact of which is excluded from the FY21 EBIT guidance provided by the company last month.

