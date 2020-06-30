Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 74.28% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 51.43% to Rs 5728.57 crore

Net profit of Bharat Electronics rose 74.28% to Rs 1046.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 600.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 51.43% to Rs 5728.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3782.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.32% to Rs 1823.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1886.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.60% to Rs 12636.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11854.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

