Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 74.28% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 51.43% to Rs 5728.57 crore

Net profit of Bharat Electronics rose 74.28% to Rs 1046.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 600.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 51.43% to Rs 5728.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3782.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.32% to Rs 1823.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1886.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.60% to Rs 12636.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11854.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5728.573782.87 51 12636.5811854.70 7 OPM %26.0825.32 -21.8024.52 - PBDT1520.67982.05 55 2850.262966.47 -4 PBT1420.09882.66 61 2478.402628.34 -6 NP1046.73600.59 74 1823.851886.40 -3

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 09:58 IST

