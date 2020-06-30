Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 184.21% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 45.15 croreNet profit of Suraj Products rose 184.21% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 45.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.29% to Rs 5.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.40% to Rs 117.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales45.1537.39 21 117.99116.36 1 OPM %11.969.39 -14.0412.32 - PBDT3.891.98 96 10.5510.38 2 PBT1.180.72 64 3.816.37 -40 NP3.241.14 184 5.406.30 -14
