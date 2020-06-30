JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 0.53% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 184.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 45.15 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products rose 184.21% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 45.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.29% to Rs 5.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.40% to Rs 117.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales45.1537.39 21 117.99116.36 1 OPM %11.969.39 -14.0412.32 - PBDT3.891.98 96 10.5510.38 2 PBT1.180.72 64 3.816.37 -40 NP3.241.14 184 5.406.30 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU