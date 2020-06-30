JUST IN
CL Educate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.05% to Rs 54.15 crore

Net loss of CL Educate reported to Rs 63.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.05% to Rs 54.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 53.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 19.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.01% to Rs 308.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 339.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales54.1580.88 -33 308.68339.26 -9 OPM %-56.252.98 --2.197.93 - PBDT-24.065.89 PL 1.3736.24 -96 PBT-27.423.42 PL -12.5926.76 PL NP-63.172.64 PL -53.1619.95 PL

