Rama Phosphates standalone net profit declines 34.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.14% to Rs 96.62 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates declined 34.04% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.14% to Rs 96.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 167.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.87% to Rs 17.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.08% to Rs 448.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 606.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

