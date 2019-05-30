Bharat Electronics gains after good Q4 result

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Electronics rises after receiving export orders
Indian Polity, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and 2019 General Lok Sabha Elections
EVM glitches delay voting in TN seats, 384 changed
Demand for 50% paper trail verification "unreasonable": Ex-CEC
PILs for review of software used in EVMs, VVPA; SC seek poll panel's reply
-
Bharat Electronics rose 1.65% to Rs 113.80 at 10:27 IST on BSE after net profit rose 19.67% to Rs 668.62 crore on 9.97% rise in total income to Rs 4013.43 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 29 May 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 213.65 points, or 0.54% to 39,715.70
On the BSE, 7.24 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.57 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 116.95 and a low of Rs 111.60 so far during the day.
Bharat Electronics' order book position as on 1 April 2019 was Rs 51798 crore. During the year the company has successfully completed the supply of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper audit Trail (VVPAT) within a stringent delivery schedule to meet the requirement of Election Commission of India for the general elections.
Bharat Electronics produces a wide range of state-of-the-art equipment in fields such as defence communication, radars, naval systems, c4i systems, weapon systems, homeland security, telecom & broadcast systems, electronic warfare, tank electronics, electro optics, professional electronic components and solar photovoltaic systems.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU