Havells India Ltd Falls 2.57%

Havells India Ltd lost 2.57% today to trade at Rs 711.25. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.47% to quote at 19815.79. The index is up 9.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Elgi Equipments Ltd decreased 1.38% and AIA Engineering Ltd lost 1.24% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 4.62 % over last one year compared to the 13.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Havells India Ltd has lost 8.12% over last one month compared to 9.9% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 1.41% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18940 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 71802 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 782.7 on 01 Apr 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 520.6 on 28 Jun 2018.
