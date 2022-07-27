Bharat Electronics Ltd Surges 1.24%

Bharat Electronics Ltd has added 12.57% over last one month compared to 11.56% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 3.97% rise in the SENSEX

Bharat Electronics Ltd gained 1.24% today to trade at Rs 270.1. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.55% to quote at 28943.24. The index is up 11.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd increased 0.99% and AIA Engineering Ltd added 0.87% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 22.23 % over last one year compared to the 5.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharat Electronics Ltd has added 12.57% over last one month compared to 11.56% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 3.97% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 24924 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.34 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 274.4 on 25 Jul 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 162.4 on 09 Aug 2021.

