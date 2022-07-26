Volumes jump at Vinati Organics Ltd counter

Vinati Organics Ltd saw volume of 6.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47393 shares

EIH Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Zomato Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 July 2022.

Vinati Organics Ltd saw volume of 6.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47393 shares. The stock increased 4.45% to Rs.2,213.60. Volumes stood at 36408 shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd clocked volume of 51.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.54 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.11% to Rs.154.35. Volumes stood at 6.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 49.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.35 lakh shares. The stock dropped 20.00% to Rs.730.60. Volumes stood at 7.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Zomato Ltd clocked volume of 3321.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 638.61 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.35% to Rs.43.15. Volumes stood at 2328.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd registered volume of 36.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.98 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.07% to Rs.469.55. Volumes stood at 7.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)