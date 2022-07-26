Volumes jump at Vinati Organics Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Vinati Organics subscribes to rights issue of its subsidiary - Veeral Organics
Vinati Organics spurts on value buying
Vinati Organics subscribes to rights issue of subsidiary
Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the March 2022 quarter
Vinati Organics rises after capex plan of Rs 580 cr for capacity expansion
-
Vinati Organics Ltd saw volume of 6.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47393 shares
EIH Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Zomato Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 July 2022.
Vinati Organics Ltd saw volume of 6.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47393 shares. The stock increased 4.45% to Rs.2,213.60. Volumes stood at 36408 shares in the last session.
EIH Ltd clocked volume of 51.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.54 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.11% to Rs.154.35. Volumes stood at 6.99 lakh shares in the last session.
Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 49.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.35 lakh shares. The stock dropped 20.00% to Rs.730.60. Volumes stood at 7.24 lakh shares in the last session.
Zomato Ltd clocked volume of 3321.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 638.61 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.35% to Rs.43.15. Volumes stood at 2328.41 lakh shares in the last session.
Sun TV Network Ltd registered volume of 36.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.98 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.07% to Rs.469.55. Volumes stood at 7.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU