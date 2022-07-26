Ramco Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Zeal Aqua Ltd, Starlit Power Systems Ltd, Gayatri Projects Ltd and Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 July 2022.

Ramco Systems Ltd tumbled 12.28% to Rs 272.25 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 54924 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17100 shares in the past one month.

Zeal Aqua Ltd crashed 9.65% to Rs 7.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49762 shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd lost 9.60% to Rs 8.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2526 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3738 shares in the past one month.

Gayatri Projects Ltd shed 7.64% to Rs 12.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd pared 7.02% to Rs 15.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33381 shares in the past one month.

