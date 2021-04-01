Bharat Electronics update on operational performance for FY 2021

Bharat Electronics has achieved a turnover of about Rs 13,500 crore (provisional and unaudited) during FY 2020-21, against previous year's turnover of Rs.12,608 crore in spite of the challenges posed by COVID19 Pandemic & intense competition in business.
The company's order Book as on 1 April 2021 is around Rs.53,000 crore. In the year 2020-21, BEL secured significant orders worth Rs. 15,000 crore.
Some of the major orders acquired during the year are ICU Ventilators, Software Defined Radios & Communication equipment, Various types of Radars, Sonars, Torpedo Decoy Systems, Electronic Warfare Systems, Networking & Encryption products, and smart cities etc.
Some of the flagship projects executed during FY 2020-21 are ICU Ventilators, Missile Systems (Akash & LRSAM), Gun Upgrades, Various Radars, Various Sonars, Command & Control Systems, Electro-optic systems, Communication & Encryption products, EW Systems, Coastal Surveillance System, Electronic Fuzes, Home Land Security & Smart City Projects, KFON, Avionics Package for LCA etc.
BEL achieved Export sales of around US$ 50 Million during FY 2020-21. Major products exported include Coastal Surveillance System, Trans-Receive (TR) Modules, Bharati Radio, Identification of Friend or Foe-Interrogator (IFFI), Electro-Optic System Compact Multi-Purpose Advanced Stabilization System (EOS CoMPASS), Electro-Mechanical parts, Radar Finger Printing System (RFPS), Low Band Receivers (LBREC), Spares for Radars etc.
