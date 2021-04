Coal India records 11% growth in coal offtake in March

Coal production declined 3.8%

Coal India announced the provisional production and offtake performance of the company and its subsidiaries for the month of March 2021 and for FY2021 as under:

Coal production stood at 81.2 million tons in March 2021 compared to 84.4 million tons in March 2020, recording a decline of 3.8%.

Coal production of 596.2 million tons was achieved for FY2021, compared to 602.1 million tons in FY2020, recording a decline of 1%.

Coal offtake stood at 59.7 million tons in March 2021 compared to 53.4 million tons in March 2020, recording a growth of 11.9%.

Coal offtake was 573.8 million tons during FY2021, compared to 581.4 million tons in FY2020, recording a decline of 1.3%.

