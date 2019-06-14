Bharat Financial Inclusion completes direct assignment transaction for Rs 1545.93 cr

Bharat on 14 June 2019 assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs. 1,545.93 crore to one of the largest on a direct assignment basis as per the guidelines prescribed by the of India. This is the second Direct Assignment transaction in FY20.

With this transaction, the Company has completed Direct Assignment transactions worth Rs. 2,653.33 crore in FY20.

