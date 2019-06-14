JUST IN
Turnover in F&O segment tumbles
Bharat Financial Inclusion completes direct assignment transaction for Rs 1545.93 cr

Bharat Financial Inclusion on 14 June 2019 assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs. 1,545.93 crore to one of the largest private sector banks on a direct assignment basis as per the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. This is the second Direct Assignment transaction in FY20.

With this transaction, the Company has completed Direct Assignment transactions worth Rs. 2,653.33 crore in FY20.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 19:24 IST

