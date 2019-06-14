Board of Spice Mobility approves allotment of 38,083 shares under scheme of arrangement

At meeting held on 14 June 2019The Board of Spice Mobility at its meeting held on 14 June 2019 has approved the allotment of 38,083 equity shares of Rs.3/- each as detailed hereunder:
i. 25,090 fully paid up equity shares of the face value of Rs. 3/- each to the shareholder of Spice Digital as a consideration for demerger of DTS Business into Spice Mobility and for remaining business of Spice Digital, and
ii. 12,993 fully paid up equity shares of the face value of Rs. 3/- each to the shareholder of Spice Labs as a consideration towards amalgamation of Spice Labs into Spice Mobility.
