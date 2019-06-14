JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Salona Cotspin Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tata Communications International, Singapore divests its 26% stake in STT Tai Seng
Business Standard

Board of Spice Mobility approves allotment of 38,083 shares under scheme of arrangement

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 14 June 2019

The Board of Spice Mobility at its meeting held on 14 June 2019 has approved the allotment of 38,083 equity shares of Rs.3/- each as detailed hereunder:

i. 25,090 fully paid up equity shares of the face value of Rs. 3/- each to the shareholder of Spice Digital as a consideration for demerger of DTS Business into Spice Mobility and for remaining business of Spice Digital, and

ii. 12,993 fully paid up equity shares of the face value of Rs. 3/- each to the shareholder of Spice Labs as a consideration towards amalgamation of Spice Labs into Spice Mobility.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 14:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU