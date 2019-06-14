Board of Spice Mobility approves allotment of 38,083 shares under scheme of arrangement

At meeting held on 14 June 2019

The Board of at its meeting held on 14 June 2019 has approved the allotment of 38,083 equity shares of Rs.3/- each as detailed hereunder:

i. 25,090 fully paid up equity shares of the face value of Rs. 3/- each to the shareholder of as a consideration for demerger of DTS Business into and for remaining business of Spice Digital, and

ii. 12,993 fully paid up equity shares of the face value of Rs. 3/- each to the shareholder of as a consideration towards amalgamation of into

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)