Maruti Suzuki makes Swift 'AIS-145 Safety Norms' and 'BS-VI' compliant

Maruti Suzuki India announced that Swift is now compliant to "AIS-145 Safety Norms" (both Petrol and Diesel).
Also Swift Petrol is now BS-VI compliant.
This will result in price increase in all variants of Swift. Depending on features introduced across variants, the Ex-showroom price in Delhi and NCR region shall vary from Rs. 5,14,000/- to Rs. 8,89,000/-.
