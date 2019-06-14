Maruti Suzuki makes Swift 'AIS-145 Safety Norms' and 'BS-VI' compliant

India announced that is now compliant to "AIS-145 Safety Norms" (both Petrol and Diesel).

Also Petrol is now BS-VI compliant.

This will result in price increase in all variants of Depending on features introduced across variants, the Ex-showroom price in and region shall vary from Rs. 5,14,000/- to Rs. 8,89,000/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)