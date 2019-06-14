Tech Mahindra approves change in directorate

-
With effect from 01 August 2019Tech Mahindra announced that appointment of Haigreve Khaitan, (DIN: 00005290) and Shikha Sharma, (DIN: 00043265), as Independent Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company to hold office for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years each commencing from 01 August, 2019.
Ravi Kulkarni, (DIN: 00059367) and Anupam Puri, (DIN: 002091 13) have ceased to be Independent Directors of the company with effect from 01 August 2019.
