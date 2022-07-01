Bharat Forge completes acquisition of JS Autocast Foundry India

Bharat Forge has completed the acquisition of JS Autocast Foundry India (JS Auto). The enterprise value of the transaction is Rs 489.63 crore.

Recently, JSA has been granted Environmental Clearance to expand its existing foundry operations at SIPCOT from 21,768 TPA to 72,000 TPA.

This coupled with 28,800 TPA foundry capacity at Coimbatore, provides a significant growth platform for the company.

JSA will focus on enhancing its product portfolio from current small castings to address opportunities in medium sized castings for both Renewable and other industrial applications. In the next 3 years, JSA will start manufacturing 'green castings' utilizing 100% renewable energy and raw material which is predominantly recycled scrap.

