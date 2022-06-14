Dynamatic Technologies, WPIL, Torrent Power in spotlight

Dynamatic Technologies: The company has won the contract to manufacture the Escape Hatch Door for Airbus A220 aircraft. The contract was placed by recently established STELIA AERONAUTIQUE CANADA Inc., a subsidiary of Airbus Atlantic SAS.

WPIL: The company has received an order from the government of West Bengal for execution of turnkey project in the district of South 24 Parganas. The contract is for an aggregate value of Rs. 430.87 crore to be completed over a period of 24 months.

Torrent Power: Torrent Power has, pursuant to Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) with SkyPower Southeast Asia III Investments Limited and SkyPower Southeast Asia Holdings 2 Limited (the Sellers) and Sunshakti Solar Power Projects Private Limited (SPV), completed transaction of acquisition of 100% securities of the SPV. The SPV operates 50 MW Solar Power Plant in the state of Telangana.

Metropolis Healthcare (MHL): With references to the various news items/articles appearing in various media platforms, the company would like to submit that given the evolving market conditions and industry requirement, Metropolis Healthcare continuously explores various strategic options/investment opportunities. On account of which the company keeps receiving inbound interest from Financial Institutions and Companies part of the healthcare eco-system for a potential minority stake purchase in MHL. Promoters have no intention to exit the business and are in fact focused on strengthening the Metropolis brand.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company said its share buyback offer will open on June 23 and close on July 6. The record date is fixed as July 15. The board approved to buyback over 1.15 crore shares for up to Rs 750 crore.

