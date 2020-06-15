Bharat Forge Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 338.25, down 3.5% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.59% in last one year as compared to a 16.13% slide in NIFTY and a 17.91% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 338.25, down 3.5% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 9789.05. The Sensex is at 33128.44, down 1.93%.Bharat Forge Ltd has added around 25.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 19.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6559.4, down 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 337.5, down 3.17% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd tumbled 23.59% in last one year as compared to a 16.13% slide in NIFTY and a 17.91% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 19.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

