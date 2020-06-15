TV18 Broadcast Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, IDFC Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd and Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 June 2020.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd soared 9.18% to Rs 32.1 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd spiked 8.58% to Rs 408.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61333 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9896 shares in the past one month.

IDFC Ltd surged 8.58% to Rs 19.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

KNR Constructions Ltd gained 8.33% to Rs 213.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27934 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11459 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd advanced 7.00% to Rs 638.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49272 shares in the past one month.

