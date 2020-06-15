Adani Transmission Ltd soars 1.16%, rises for fifth straight session

Adani Transmission Ltd is quoting at Rs 205.1, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.53% in last one year as compared to a 16.35% drop in NIFTY and a 13.55% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Transmission Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 205.1, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.09% on the day, quoting at 9764.15. The Sensex is at 33042.23, down 2.19%. Adani Transmission Ltd has risen around 10.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Transmission Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13855.75, down 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

