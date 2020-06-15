Mastek Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

ISMT Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd, Insecticides India Ltd and Premier Polyfilm Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 June 2020.

ISMT Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd, Insecticides India Ltd and Premier Polyfilm Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 June 2020.

Mastek Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 346 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 23586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2360 shares in the past one month.

ISMT Ltd spiked 19.87% to Rs 5.73. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53709 shares in the past one month.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd surged 17.84% to Rs 28.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60469 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1751 shares in the past one month.

Insecticides India Ltd jumped 16.75% to Rs 486.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16338 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3101 shares in the past one month.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd advanced 16.34% to Rs 23.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2716 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)