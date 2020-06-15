Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aarti Industries Ltd, Tata Motors-DVR, IndusInd Bank Ltd and Take Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 June 2020.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd lost 6.52% to Rs 29.4 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 66.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aarti Industries Ltd tumbled 6.37% to Rs 859.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42831 shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors-DVR crashed 5.48% to Rs 42.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

IndusInd Bank Ltd dropped 5.35% to Rs 499.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Take Solutions Ltd fell 4.98% to Rs 57.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1959 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26268 shares in the past one month.

