Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 147.26 points or 3.11% at 4586.41 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 5.67%), BF Investment Ltd (down 5.62%),Bandhan Bank Ltd (down 5.38%),Manappuram Finance Ltd (down 5.11%),Axis Bank Ltd (down 4.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ICICI Bank Ltd (down 4.24%), PTC India Financial Services Ltd (down 4.12%), Federal Bank Ltd (down 3.89%), RBL Bank Ltd (down 3.85%), and Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (down 3.85%).

On the other hand, Bank of India (up 16.18%), Geojit Financial Services Ltd (up 13.15%), and IDFC Ltd (up 6.1%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 646.51 or 1.91% at 33134.38.

The Nifty 50 index was down 180.6 points or 1.81% at 9792.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 19.85 points or 0.17% at 11865.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 19.76 points or 0.48% at 4135.57.

On BSE,1141 shares were trading in green, 1317 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

