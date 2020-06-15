Volumes soar at Aarti Industries Ltd counter

Aarti Industries Ltd recorded volume of 45.45 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.21 lakh shares

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 June 2020.

Aarti Industries Ltd recorded volume of 45.45 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.21 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.33% to Rs.859.90. Volumes stood at 5.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd saw volume of 41.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.05% to Rs.668.60. Volumes stood at 6.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 15.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.33% to Rs.404.95. Volumes stood at 12.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Reliance Power Ltd saw volume of 366.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 100.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.85% to Rs.2.70. Volumes stood at 108.58 lakh shares in the last session.

KNR Constructions Ltd saw volume of 10.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.45% to Rs.215.45. Volumes stood at 1.88 lakh shares in the last session.

