PNB Housing corrects on reporting Q4 net loss of Rs 242 cr

PNB Housing Finance fell 3.14% to Rs 214.05 after the housing financier reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 242.06 crore in Q4 March 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 379.77 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 327.24 crore in Q4 FY20 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 545.07 crore in Q4 FY19. Total income fell 9.1% to Rs 1,951.84 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 2,148.19 crore in the corresponding year last year.

Net Interest Income declined 19.9% to Rs 488.1 crore in Q4 FY20 from Rs 609.7 crore in Q4 FY19. Net Interest Margin for Q4 March 2020 stood at 2.61% compared to 3.18% for Q4 March 2019.

Provisions & Write-offs in the March quarter jumped to Rs 754.84 crore as against Rs 10.11 crore in the same period last year.

The company created additional Covid-19 provision of Rs 471 crore during the quarter representing 27% of the total provision as on 31 March 2020.

"There is no impact on internal financial controls due to the COVID-19 situation", the housing finance company said.

Consolidated net profit fell 45.8% to Rs 646.24 crore on 10.5% rise in total income to Rs 8,489.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20) over the year ended March 2019 (FY19). PBT stood at Rs 811.01 crore in FY20, down by 53.2% from Rs 1,734.39 crore in FY19.

Asset under Management (AUM) is at Rs 83,346 crore as on 31 March 2020 moved from Rs 84,722 crore as on 31 March 2019, registering a decline of 2% during the year with share of retail loans being 82% and corporate loans being 18% of the AUM.

Loan Assets degrew by 9% YoY (year-on-year) to Rs 67,571 crore in FY20 from Rs 74,023 crore in FY19.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) at an AUM level is at 2.29% and 2.75% at loan assets as on 31 March 2020. Net NPA stood at 1.75% of the loan assets as on 31 March 2020 against 0.38% as on 31 March 2019.

In March, the Reserve Bank of India announced moratorium on loans for three months from March 2020 to May 2020 (Phase 1). As on 5 June 2020, under Phase 1, about 56% of company's AUM have opted for moratorium whereas under phase 2 approximately 31% of company's AUM opted for moratorium indicating a sharp drop in the customers requesting for moratorium. Retail loans under moratorium Phase 1 account for 49% of the retail AUM and 20% under moratorium Phase 2.

Total borrowings are at Rs 68,216 crore as on 31 March 2020 from Rs 72,362 crore as on 31 March 2019 registering a decline of 6% during the year.

The Deposit portfolio grew by 15% to Rs 16,470 crore as on 31 March 2020 from Rs 14,315 crore as on 31 March 2019 with expanding retail penetration.

Commenting on the performance Neeraj Vyas, managing director & CEO said: "With focus on strengthening the balance sheet, the Company took internal measures and built sufficient provisions. The Company will focus on the lower risk weight retail asset business and would bring down the share of its corporate book in the AUM. The company is also actively working towards rationalizing its operating expense."

PNB Housing Finance, promoted by Punjab National Bank, is a deposit taking housing finance company registered with National Housing Bank (NHB). The company's asset base comprises retail loans and corporate loans. As on 31 March 2020, the company has 105 branches with presence in 64 unique cities and 23 hubs.

