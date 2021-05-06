Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 431.4, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.91% in last one year as compared to a 59.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 41.19% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 431.4, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 14691.4. The Sensex is at 48933.12, up 0.53%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 0.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18058.8, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 435.6, up 1.98% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 30.91% in last one year as compared to a 59.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 41.19% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 12.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)