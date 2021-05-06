Tata Power Company Ltd stays in winning mode

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 102.05, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 251.9% in last one year as compared to a 59.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 41.24% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Tata Power Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 102.05, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 14691.65. The Sensex is at 48919.66, up 0.5%. Tata Power Company Ltd has slipped around 2.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18058.8, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 235.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 440.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 102.65, up 0.1% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 251.9% in last one year as compared to a 59.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 41.24% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 48.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

