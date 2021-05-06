Bajaj Healthcare soars on launching Ivermectin tablets for COVID-19 treatment

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Healthcare launches Ivejaj for treatment of Covid-19
Dr. Reddy's Labs announces launch of Albendazole tablets in U.S.
Zydus Cadila completes Phase 1 trails for its antimalaria compound
Cadila Health announces completion of phase-I trials of malaria drug
Sun Pharma initiates Phase 2 clinical trial of SCD-044
-
Bajaj Healthcare (BHL) jumped 6.32% to Rs 624 after the company announced the launch of an anti-parasitic Ivermectin tablets, under the brand name Ivejaj, now widely used in control & treatment for COVID-19.
BHL has received approval from India's drug regulator, to manufacture and market "Ivejaj" the oral Ivermectin approved medication in India for the treatment of COVID-19 from 6 May 2021.
Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug, which is used to control parasitic roundworm infections and curing parasitic infections, helps to improve health of COVID-19 patients. It works by paralyzing and killing parasites.
Anil Jain, Joint managing director, Bajaj Healthcare said: "We are pleased to add Ivermectin to our growing product portfolios. The second waves is more aggressive and bigger in number than the first. We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as Ivejaj will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much needed and timely therapy option."
Bajaj Healthcare has successfully developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for Ivermectin through its own in-house R&D team. Most patients ailing from mild to moderate symptoms can benefit from the use of Ivejaj. The drug will be available as a prescription-based medication, with recommended doses.
The drug controller of India's has granted permissions to supply the Ivejaj in the domestic as well as in overseas market.
Bajaj Healthcare is a leading manufacturer of APIs, intermediates and formulations. It specializes in manufacturing of of amino acids, intermediates, API, formulations & nutraceuticals.
The company's net profit surged to Rs 326.1% to Rs 26.42 crore on a 79.6% to Rs 178.33 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU