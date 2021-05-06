Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 0.88%, up for fifth straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 246.95, up 0.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.92% in last one year as compared to a 59.71% jump in NIFTY and a 41.24% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 246.95, up 0.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 14691.65. The Sensex is at 48919.66, up 0.5%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 4.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18058.8, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 248, up 0.69% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 22.92% in last one year as compared to a 59.71% jump in NIFTY and a 41.24% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)