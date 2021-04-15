Bharti Airtel subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investment acquires OneWeb India

Bharti Airtel announced that Nettle Infrastructure Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has acquired stake in OneWeb India Communications.

OneWeb was incorporated on 04 February 2020 to carry on business activities and network services associated with the communications industry.

This includes the provision of satellite Internet broadband services and capacity to local service providers, vendors and consumers; holding spectrum, gateway and other licenses and permits; and owning, importing/exporting property/equipment as needed relating to the operations of the business.

