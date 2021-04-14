Sterlite Technologies collaborates with Openreach

To provide optical cable solutions to develop UK's Full Fibre network

Sterlite Technologies announced a strategic collaboration with Openreach, the UK's largest digital network business. Openreach has chosen STL as a key partner to provide optical cable solutions for its new, ultra-fast, ultra-reliable 'Full Fibre' broadband network.

Under the partnership, STL will be responsible for delivering millions of kilometres of optical fibre cable to support the build over the next three years. Openreach has plans to use STL's expertise and innovation to help accelerate its Full Fibre build programme and drive efficiency. This collaboration with Openreach strengthens a 14-year-old technology and supply relationship between the two companies and further reinforces STL's commitment to the UK market.

Openreach plans to take advantage of STL's cutting-edge Opticonn solution - a specialised set of fibre, cable and interconnect offerings designed to drive significant performance improvements, including up to 30 per cent faster installation. It will also have access to STL's Celesta - a high-density optical fibre cable with a capacity of up to 6,912 optical fibres. This compact design is 26 per cent slimmer compared to traditional loose tube cables, allowing 2000 metres of cable to be installed in under an hour. The high density super-slim cable will also help minimise the use of plastic across Openreach's new network.

