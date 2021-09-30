Axis Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 774.7, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 74.6% in last one year as compared to a 54.44% rally in NIFTY and a 69.02% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 774.7, down 0.95% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 17632.1. The Sensex is at 59167.72, down 0.41%.Axis Bank Ltd has lost around 1.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37743, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 781.5, down 0.26% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd jumped 74.6% in last one year as compared to a 54.44% rally in NIFTY and a 69.02% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 31.38 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

